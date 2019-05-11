El Paso Police sergeant claimed she had 'nothing' to drink prior to DWI arrest: Court documents Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An off-duty El Paso Police Department sergeant was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving on Friday morning.

Sgt. Jessica Grijalva, 36, was pulled over for going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone at about 12:30 a.m. Friday at George Dieter and Rojas. She was off-duty at the time of her arrest.

According to a complaint affidavit, Grijalva was asked where she was coming from and she told officers "out." She also allegedly said she had nothing to drink prior to being asked to step out of the vehicle.

The officer who pulled her over noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and later noticed she was "off-balance and had to lean against the car to balance herself."

The officer "advised her that he smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages and the Defendant continued to deny drinking," the affidavit said. "Affiant could hear the Defendant slurring her words and saw the Defendant had bloodshot eyes."

Grijalva also allegedly refused to do a field sobriety test after three requests to do so. She did do a breathalyzer and it found her blood alcohol content to be at 0.182 and 0.190. The legal limit is 0.08 in the State of Texas.

Following the stop, Grijalva was placed under arrest on suspicion of DWI and booked into the El Paso County Detentions Center under a $750 bond.

Grijalva is assigned to the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center. The department’s Internal Affairs unit is investigating the case and “the officer was relieved of duty,” police said in a news release.

Video of her arrest was captured by Horizon City News Services and posted on YouTube. You can watch the video below: