EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Police officer was arrested Friday, July 7, with charges of sexual assault following an investigation into an incident back in 2018, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say the arrest follows an investigation into an incident on April 29, 2018.

During the investigation, detectives obtained information to support the allegations of sexual assault of an adult woman against Guadalupe Sosa, a 15-year veteran of the force.

The incident occurred while Sosa was off duty, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sosa, and he was taken into custody at 911 N. Raynor. He was then booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $30,000 bond.

Police say Sosa was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the termination process.

The El Paso Police Department takes all misconduct allegations seriously and will work diligently to investigate all claims against its personnel. The department remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in performing its duties, according to a press release sent by the El Paso Police Department.