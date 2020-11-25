El Paso police officer arrested, accused of recording intimate encounter without consent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old El Paso police officer was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with invasive visual recording.
Irvin Mendez, a four-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department, is accused of recording a video of a consensual intimate encounter between the victim and himself without consent.
Investigators with the Special Investigations unit arrested Mendez Tuesday night. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond.
Internal Affairs detectives relieved Mendez of his duties on Tuesday and placed him on administrative leave pending termination proceedings. He was assigned to the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
