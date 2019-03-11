El Paso Police officer arrested for DWI; Live PD officer was in passenger seat

Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An off-duty El Paso Police Department officer was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, while another officer was in the passenger seat.

Thomas Sneed, 38, was arrested at about 2:32 a.m. on March 9 following an accident in the 2300 block of Piedras.

A police department news release said Sneed was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck north on Piedras when it hit a Mazda 3, which was parked. The Mazda had two men inside it, but they were not injured, the release said.

The passenger, 34-year-old Andrea Zendejas who was a regular officer on A&E's Live PD, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release said.

Officer noticed that Sneed was allegedly intoxicated and he was placed under arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

According to police, Sneed is a two and a half year veteran of the department and was assigned to its DWI Taskforce on a temporary rotation earlier this year.

He has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted, the release said.