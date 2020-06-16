El Paso Police clears suspicious package left near West El Paso credit union

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

UPDATE: The item was cleared by El Paso Police after it was determined to not be explosive. The area is safe.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A suspicious package was left near the First Light Credit Union in West El Paso and the El Paso Police Department is investigating the situation.

Police were called out to the credit union, located at 5050 North Desert Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

The bomb squad is among the units on the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. If more information is made available, this story will be updated.

