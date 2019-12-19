El Paso Police investigating shooting at Pebble Hills and Red Sails

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported Thursday afternoon at Pebble Hills and Red Sails.

A police spokesman said there was a family disturbance in the area and a shots fired call as well. One person is in custody and no one was injured.

Police did not have any additional information at this time.

However, the shooting call followed a car crash report at about 1:11 p.m.

Courtesy of TxDOT.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed one person was transported to an area hospital.

It is unknown if the car crash call and the hospital transport are related to the shots fired call.

This is a developing story and KTSM will update it as more information becomes available.