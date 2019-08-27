El Paso Police investigating kidnapping in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are searching for the man who kidnapped a 20-year-old woman in the Lower Valley last week.

The Crimes Against Persons unit said a man in his 20s abducted the woman at about 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 23 at a bus stop in the 7900 block of Knights. A news release from police says the man forced her into the bed of an old red truck and then drove her to a secluded canal.

The man assaulted the victim and she had injuries to her face and body, police said. He was allegedly “scared off” when he heard children’s voices in the area where he drove her.

Police described the man as a Hispanic man in his 20’s, last seen wearing a blue cap, white shirts with a logo in the center and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the police.