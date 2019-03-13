El Paso Police Department looking for missing 56-year-old woman

Courtesy EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A 56-year-old woman has gone missing and the El Paso Police Department is asking for the public's help in trying to locate her.

Gloria Zamora Garcia was last heard from, via text message to her sister, on Feb. 23.

Police said she suffers from "Delusional Disorder and has left El Paso unannounced and returned in the past."

Her family was able to find her car in the long term parking lot at the El Paso International Airport.

Zamora is described as white, 5 feet-3 inches tall and weighing about 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call police at 915-832-4400 or 911.