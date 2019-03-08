El Paso Police charge 5 in internet prostitution sting EPPD EPPD EPPD EPPD EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - The El Paso Police Department arrested five men on suspicion of seeking sexual acts online.

Undercover vice officers made the arrests on Thursday.

Police said the suspects each made contact with the officers through an online ad and then met with the undercover officers at a hotel room "seeking and agreeing to sexual acts for a fee."

Once a fee was agreed upon, surveillance officers would enter the room and arrest the suspects.

The men arrested are Ever Alejandro Amparan-Zapata, 41; David Moises Solorzano, 44; Eduardo Siznez, 50; Miguel Viveros, 38; and Gabriel Armenta Hernandez, 57.

All five were booked into the El Paso County Jail on $1,000 bonds each.