El Paso pet groomer arrested, suspected of on animal cruelty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso pet grooming shop owner is suspected of animal cruelty after the death of an 11-month-old Husky.

Luis Alberto Vargas, owner of Karlu Pet Grooming at 2211 Montana, is facing one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals causing death.

Police said, in a news release, the Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit was looking into the death of the Husky, which was found limp as the owner picked it up from the shop.

“The Husky was taken immediately to a veterinarian but expired upon arrival,” the news release said. “Examination by the vet and a subsequent necropsy indicated signs of multiple injuries.”

Vargas was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing.