El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 1, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Donovan Parker

Age: 32

5’07”, 175 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/prev conv unlawful restraint

Total Bond: $60,000

Juan Alonzo, Jr.

Age: 26

5’07”, 180 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually

Bond: $10,000

Jairo Cuitlauac Castro

Age: 38

5’06”, 215 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft prop >=$100<$750 x2

Total Bond: $10,000

Austin Joshua Goranson

Age: 19

5’08”, 170 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Fraud/detroy/rem/conc price tag =$100<$750 x4 fraud destroy removal concealment writing

Total Bond: $7,500

Jose DeJesus Gomez

Age: 35

5’08”, 160 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Cruelty to non-livestock animals: Fail to prov x2 criminal mischief>=$100<$750

Total Bond: $1,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Arath Jauregui

Age: 21

5’5”, 135 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Murder

Bond: $80,000

Armando Cortez

Age: 41

5’10”, 190 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Assault family/household member w/prev conv

Bond: $1,000,000

Fidel Mata

Age: 57

6’0”, 190 lbs.

Brown Hair, Gray Eyes

Wanted For: 4 Counts of aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, 2 counts of intoxication assault w/vehicle SBI evading arrest detention w/vehicle

Bond: $215,000

Francisco Javier Arredondo, Jr.

Age: 33

6’1”, 150 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Agg asslt w/deadly weapon

Bond: $100,000

Benjamin Aaron Smith

Age: 30

6’0”, 270 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Poss PG 1 <1G

Bond: $100,000

