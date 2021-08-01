El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 1

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 1, 2021.
The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Donovan Parker
- Age: 32
- 5’07”, 175 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Assault family/household member w/prev conv unlawful restraint
- Total Bond: $60,000
Juan Alonzo, Jr.
- Age: 26
- 5’07”, 180 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually
- Bond: $10,000
Jairo Cuitlauac Castro
- Age: 38
- 5’06”, 215 lbs.
- Black Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Theft prop >=$100<$750 x2
- Total Bond: $10,000
Austin Joshua Goranson
- Age: 19
- 5’08”, 170 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Fraud/detroy/rem/conc price tag =$100<$750 x4 fraud destroy removal concealment writing
- Total Bond: $7,500
Jose DeJesus Gomez
- Age: 35
- 5’08”, 160 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted for: Cruelty to non-livestock animals: Fail to prov x2 criminal mischief>=$100<$750
- Total Bond: $1,500
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
Arath Jauregui
- Age: 21
- 5’5”, 135 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Murder
- Bond: $80,000
Armando Cortez
- Age: 41
- 5’10”, 190 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Assault family/household member w/prev conv
- Bond: $1,000,000
Fidel Mata
- Age: 57
- 6’0”, 190 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Gray Eyes
- Wanted For: 4 Counts of aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, 2 counts of intoxication assault w/vehicle SBI evading arrest detention w/vehicle
- Bond: $215,000
Francisco Javier Arredondo, Jr.
- Age: 33
- 6’1”, 150 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Agg asslt w/deadly weapon
- Bond: $100,000
Benjamin Aaron Smith
- Age: 30
- 6’0”, 270 lbs.
- Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
- Wanted For: Poss PG 1 <1G
- Bond: $100,000
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.