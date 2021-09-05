El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of Sept. 5

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Sept. 5, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

  • Age: 29
  • 5’11” 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon, assault fam/house mem impeded breath/circulation
  • Total Bond: $75,000

Alejandro Salazar-Wootten

  • Age: 32
  • 5’06”, 135 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon
  • Bond: $40,000

Ramon Mendoza

  • Age: 37
  • 5’08”, 160 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member interference w/emergency req for assistance
  • Total Bond: $20,000

Christian Josue Alvarez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’10”, 230 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault fam/house mem impeded breath/circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Alexander Torres

  • Age: 28
  • 5’08”, 140 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Godoy

  • Age: 34
  • 6’2”, 130 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: DWI 3rd or more
  • Bond: N/A

Danielle Nicole Brokenbrough

  • Age: 43
  • 5’5”, 200 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Burglary of habitation
  • Bond: $51,000

Luis Carlos Garcia

  • Age: 20
  • 6’2’’, 160 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, aggravated robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Stefani Lizet Tadeo

  • Age: 26
  • 5’8”, 144 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted For: Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon; evading arrest det w/veh
  • Bond: N/A

