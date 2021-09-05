El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of Sept. 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Sept. 5, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

Age: 29

5’11” 180 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon, assault fam/house mem impeded breath/circulation

Total Bond: $75,000

Alejandro Salazar-Wootten

Age: 32

5’06”, 135 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon

Bond: $40,000

Ramon Mendoza

Age: 37

5’08”, 160 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member interference w/emergency req for assistance

Total Bond: $20,000

Christian Josue Alvarez

Age: 22

5’10”, 230 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault fam/house mem impeded breath/circulation

Bond: $10,000

Alexander Torres

Age: 28

5’08”, 140 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Godoy

Age: 34

6’2”, 130 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: DWI 3rd or more

Bond: N/A

Danielle Nicole Brokenbrough

Age: 43

5’5”, 200 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Burglary of habitation

Bond: $51,000



Luis Carlos Garcia

Age: 20

6’2’’, 160 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon, aggravated robbery

Bond: N/A



Stefani Lizet Tadeo

Age: 26

5’8”, 144 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted For: Aggravated assault w/deadly weapon; evading arrest det w/veh

Bond: N/A

