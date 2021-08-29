El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of August 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Isaac Javier Negrete

Age: 19

5’07”, 150 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault cause bodily injury family member X2

Total Bond: $250,000

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

Age: 29

5’11”, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon, assault fam/house mem impede breath

Total Bond: $75,000

Timothy Emerson

Age: 42

6’02”, 180 lbs.

Bald, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary of building

Bond: $25,000

Robert Morales

Age: 36

5’08”, 250 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary habitation intend other felony

Bond: $25,000

Sarah Nicole Manago

Age: 22

5’02”, 162 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member

Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Tillman Sterling Moore

Age: 39

5’7”, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Harassment of public servant

Bond: $120,000

Stefani Lizet Tadeo

Age: 26

5’8”, 144 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon; evading arrest det w/veh

Bond: N/A

Carlos Francisco Solis

Age: 40

5’8”, 185 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Bond: $500,000

Victor Alfonso Alatorre

Age: 26

5’7’’, 142 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family

Bond: $100,000

Gerardo Caballero

Age: 19

5’9”, 165 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping facilitate; agg asslt w/deadly weapon

Bond: $51,000

