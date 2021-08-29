El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of August 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 29, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Isaac Javier Negrete

  • Age: 19
  • 5’07”, 150 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault cause bodily injury family member X2
  • Total Bond: $250,000

Victor Manuel Mota-Alvarado

  • Age: 29
  • 5’11”, 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon, assault fam/house mem impede breath
  • Total Bond: $75,000

Timothy Emerson

  • Age: 42
  • 6’02”, 180 lbs.
  • Bald, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary of building
  • Bond: $25,000

Robert Morales

Age: 36
5’08”, 250 lbs.
Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
Wanted for: Burglary habitation intend other felony
Bond: $25,000

Sarah Nicole Manago

  • Age: 22
  • 5’02”, 162 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member
  • Bond: $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Tillman Sterling Moore

  • Age: 39
  • 5’7”, 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Harassment of public servant
  • Bond: $120,000

Stefani Lizet Tadeo

  • Age: 26
  • 5’8”, 144 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Agg assault w/deadly weapon; evading arrest det w/veh
  • Bond: N/A

Carlos Francisco Solis

  • Age: 40
  • 5’8”, 185 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Bond: $500,000

Victor Alfonso Alatorre

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7’’, 142 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family
  • Bond: $100,000

Gerardo Caballero

  • Age: 19
  • 5’9”, 165 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated kidnapping facilitate; agg asslt w/deadly weapon
  • Bond: $51,000

