EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Colorado police say a woman from El Paso and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

On January 13, 2022, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) sent an “urgent request for assistance,” to which officers responded and according to police, CSFD was attempting life-saving measures on the girl.

The victim – identified as Emily Rae Canales – was taken to a hospital Colorado Springs where she died from her injuries.

CSPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit took over the case after Canales died.

Officials with the CSPD announced the arrest of Canales’ mother Brianne Escamilla, 27 an El Paso native, and her boyfriend Matthew Urias, 26, nearly six months after the girl died in January. They were charged with murder in the first degree.

According to authorities in the case, her death was ruled a homicide, and listed the cause as “multiple blunt force injuries,” after concluding an extensive investigative process after an autopsy was conducted.

The victim’s father Manuel Canales, reached out to KTSM in recent months. He created a GoFundMe campaign to help him bring his daughter’s body back to El Paso, where she lived before her death.

On June 28, 2022, CSPD executed warrants for Escamilla and Urias.

Urias was arrested on June 29 without incident at their home in Colorado Springs. Escamilla was apprehended on July 5, 2022, in Littleton, Colorado with the assistance of U.S. Marshall’s Service

At this time, CSPD has only released Urias’ mugshot. Escamilla’s will be released “at a later time.”

Anyone with information that could help this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.

