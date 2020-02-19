Video shows McDonald’s stabbing suspect discussing previous crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man suspected of stabbing a little girl in El Paso spoke about wanting to better his life in a Facebook video after attending drug court in 2016.

KTSM obtained the video and was able to cross-check the suspect’s Facebook account with the birth date on his affidavit as well as other court documents.

As we have previously reported, Isaac Dorfman, 25, was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 5-year-old girl at a McDonalds in Northeast El Paso.

In a video obtained from Dorfman’s Facebook, Dorfman speaks about attending drug court in 2014 and says he “didn’t want to continue with my old ways of living.”

Dorfman also mentions Judge Patrick Garcia, who handled his harassment of a public servant case, and Officer Cruz. He thanked them for not giving up on him.

Jail records show Dorfman had previously been arrested approximately 20 times for things such as being a minor in possession of marijuana, alcohol, and tobacco, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, vehicle burglaries, several charges for harassment of public servant, violation of his probation, and parole violation. His first arrest came back in 2011.

According to jail records, Dorfman was last incarcerated in September of 2019 for aggravated robbery. That case is still pending.