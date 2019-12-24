El Paso man who shot gun out moving window arrested, mug shot released by police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of firing a semi-automatic gun out of moving vehicle’s window was arrested Monday after he turned himself in to police.

Jonathan Jay Oneal, 26, is facing charges of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities after he allegedly fired a gun on U.S. 54 South near Spur 601 on Dec. 20, a police department news release said.

The video of Oneal spread on social media and was featured on the local prominent Instagram account, FitFam.

The El Paso Police Department’s Gang unit was made aware of the video on social media and earlier this week, police put out alerts asking that the people involved turn themselves in to police.

Oneal was identified as the subject, but he turned himself in to officers, the release said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

This is the second incident this month of individuals firing guns out car windows. Earlier this month two brothers were arrested on similar charges.