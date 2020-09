EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department is asking for your help to find a man wanted for indecent exposure.

Police say 60-year-old Santiago Valdez has a violent history and is known to frequent the Downtown area and the 1100 block of Lomaland in the Lower Valley. Investigators have been unable to locate him at either location.

Police say there is no known address for Valdez. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.