El Paso man suspected of stealing tool bag and auto parts from auto parts yard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested on Tuesday, suspected of stealing a tool bag and auto parts from an auto parts yard on Montana Avenue.

Deputies with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Gregory Parlier and charged him with criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance PG 2 >=4G<400G and possession of criminal instruments.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $12,500 bond.

According to EPCSO, deputies responded on Saturday to an auto parts yard at the 13000 block of Montana Avenue in reference to a theft in progress. When deputies arrived, they found Parlier hiding inside the business.

Parlier allegedly was in possession of a tool bag and auto parts belonging to the business.