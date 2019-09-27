El Paso man sentenced to life in prison for helping with double-homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was convicted of double murder and sentenced to life in prison for the part he played in helping his friend carry out a double-murder.

Alan Fraire was convicted of capital murder and tampering with evidence on Friday. He was given a sentence of life, plus five years, in prison.

In 2015, he helped Vicente Cuellar murder his wife, Maria Cuellar, and her boyfriend David Miranda. Vicente Cuellar was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2018.

On Dec. 7, 2015, deputies located a burned vehicle near an isolated road off of the Fabens exit. Inside the burned trunk of the vehicle, they found Cuellar’s body. Autopsy reports show Cuellar had been shot in her chest and left in the trunk of her car before it was set on fire.

During questioning of employees at Clint ISD, the detectives learned that Maria Cuellar had been having an affair with a co-worker, identified as David Miranda. Maria Cuellar had reportedly asked Vicente Cuellar for a divorce, according to co-workers.

The detectives were also alerted to the fact that Miranda hadn’t arrived at work on December 8th and had not called to report that he was out sick.

Two days later, on Dec. 9 around 9 a.m. Sheriff’s investigators were dispatched to a Pecan Farm in the 15000 block of N. Loop Dr. where they discovered the body of David Miranda in a canal off the roadway. Miranda had been shot multiple times in the head and chest.

Cell phone records eventually linked Cuellar to the scene of both the burned-out car and the Pecan Orchard where Miranda’s body was located.

According to court documents, Cuellar allegedly enlisted the help of a friend, identified as Fraire, to commit the murders.