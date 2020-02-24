El Paso man sentenced to 17 years after beating daughter to death while she learned to walk

by: Erin Coulehan

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anthony Williams has been sentenced to 17 years in prison Friday for beating his 1-year old infant to death because she fell while learning to walk.

Williams was arrested in 2018 in East El Paso and charged with Injury to a Child after Fire Medical Services found the child unresponsive at 12000 block of Tierra Canada.

According to police, Williams hit his daughter multiple times while she was learning to walk.

He was found guilty on Wednesday and sentenced on Friday. The trial was held in the 384th District Court.

Anthony Williams/Courtesy EPPD

