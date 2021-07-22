El Paso man sentenced to 12 years for sexual assault of a child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On July 12, an El Paso man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Eduardo Alvarado, who was arrested in 2019, was credited with 476 days’ jail credit.

Alvarado was under investigation after a traffic stop on July 31, 2019, when a minor inside of a black PT Cruiser made an outcry statement alerting law enforcement that another minor (not at the scene) needed help.

The El Paso Police Department discovered Alvarado was allegedly soliciting sex from a 15-year-old online.

Alvarado was charged with human trafficking, which was dismissed on July 14.

