El Paso man sentenced in 2015 drunk driving crash that killed boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A jury sentenced Jesus Mireles to 22 years in prison, just days after being convicted of murder.

Mireles was convicted of murder on Friday for the death of Daniel Nicholas Mendoza in 2015. Mireles was driving drunk in the 8900 block of Dyer and slammed into several cars and food trucks. Mendoza, who was his passenger, died from the impact.

A police report reveals that Mendoza called 911 for help to get out of the speeding car before the crash.

During the sentencing phase, Mendoza's family members took the stand. The victim's father, Victor, said he has been diagnosed with depression and PTSD following his son's death.

"It's hard to go on," he said while crying. "I'm always depressed and can't be happy."

The defense later called two felons -- one convicted of murder and the other for drug possession -- to the stand.

The felons told the courtroom that, as a "gay man", Mireles could face regular sexual assault and other dangers while in prison.