El Paso man sentenced for wildlife trafficking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for trafficking wildlife, including protected species, from Mexico into the United States.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 62-year-old Alejandro Carrillo was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and will be placed on supervised release for a period of two years after completing his prison term.

Carrillo pleaded guilty to animal trafficking in federal court in the Western District of Texas in July 2020. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic wildlife and one count of smuggling.

According to a DOJ news release, Carrillo admitted to conspiring to smuggle wildlife from Mexico into the U.S. via El Paso since April 2015 by acting as a middleman between several Mexico-based suppliers and their U.S. customers. He would pick up the animals — including amphibians, birds and reptiles valued at more than $3.5 million — in Juarez, and smuggle them in his car into El Paso. Because he was a U.S. citizen with a Secure Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection card, it was easier for him to cross over without detection. He would then ship the animals to customers via FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service. The DOJ release said that many animals died during transport.

“Wildlife trafficking is decimating much of the world’s natural resources,” said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement Assistant Director Edward Grace. “It is paramount to deter and dismantle wildlife traffickers in order to ensure the sustainability of our natural resources, protect against zoonotic diseases from spreading, and so that future generations will be able to benefit from the world’s diverse species of wildlife and plants.”

Carrillo is believed to have been paid more than $198,000 to transport wildlife across the U.S.-Mexico border between April 2015 and December 2019.

On Sept. 22, 2016, Carrillo picked up several reptiles from a supplier in Juarez, including a Central American river turtle, which is a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES)-protected and endangered species, transported them across the U.S.-Mexico border to his residence in El Paso. He then re-packaged the animals and sent them to a buyer in Oklahoma. The total value of the shipment was $1,650. He did not have a CITES import permit for any of the smuggled animals, nor were any permits issued in the name of any of the suppliers. In addition, Carrillo did not submit the necessary import wildlife declaration form to the USFWS.