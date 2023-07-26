EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was sentenced to 96 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana on Monday, July 24 in a federal courthouse in Alpine, according to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

Hector Bernal Jr., 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that entered the primary inspection lane at the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Alpine on Feb. 25, according to court documents.

A Border Patrol canine alerted the agents to the presence of illegal controlled substances, which resulted in agents locating eight large “brick-shaped” bundles in the vehicle’s rear passenger seat.

According to court documents, the bundles tested positive for characteristics of marijuana and collectively weighed approximately 112.7 kilograms, or 248.3 pounds.

“This lengthy eight-year sentence reflects our commitment to combatting illegal drug trafficking and protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I appreciate the DEA’s continued efforts to prevent drug smuggling, ensuring that those who engage in such activities are held accountable.”

“Those individuals who break our nation’s laws by distributing illegal narcotics will be pursued by the men and women of the DEA,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “We thank our federal partners for their assistance in this case.”

On June 27, the driver, codefendant Hugo Mancinas, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

In addition, The DEA and the U.S Border Patrol investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum prosecuted the case.