El Paso man facing sexual assault of child and online solicitation of minor charges, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 32-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor following a July traffic stop.

The El Paso Police Department said in a news release that Eduardo Alvarado was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Crimes Against Children unit on the charges.

Officers were first alerted to the case during a traffic stop on July 31 in which a minor occupant of a black PT Cruiser made an “outcry” to help another minor who was not at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that Alvarado was allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old online for sex.

Alvarado was arrested on both charges and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $300,000 bond.

Anyone who may be a witness or know of other victims is asked to call police at 915-212-0382.