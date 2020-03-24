El Paso man facing kidnapping, sexual assault charges in New Mexico

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Doña Ana Co. Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is behind bars after an incident that began in Anthony, New Mexico last week.

Stephen Delira is charged with Kidnapping, Criminal Sexual Penetration, and Interference with Communications following an investigation into the incident by the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Details were limited, but officials say the U.S. Marshalls’ Office and El Paso Police Department took Delira into custody at his West El Paso home Saturday.

He is currently being held without bond in the El Paso County Detention Center pending extradition to New Mexico.

KTSM will update this story as additional arresting documents become available.

