El Paso man facing cocaine trafficking charges sentenced to federal prison

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 10 years to life in federal prison for cocaine trafficking.

Daniel Leal, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute on Sept. 22, 2020. He is now facing 87 months in prison.

According to court records, El Paso police officers arrested David Lightbourn, 46, for possession of approximately eight kilograms of cocaine. Investigators later found that the cocaine was being delivered at Leal’s direction.

Leal admitted and accepted responsibility for ordering nine kilograms of cocaine to be delivered from El Paso to Kansas City on March 4, 2020, as well as $219,000 from the delivery of the cocaine.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Lightbourn pleaded guilty to his charges and now faces between 10 years to life in federal prison.

Leal’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19.