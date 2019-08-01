El Paso man drove 86 mph on McCombs with young niece in front seat, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested a man for allegedly racing in Northeast El Paso with his young niece in the passenger’s seat.

According to a news release, it happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 11300 block of McCombs.

Police say two vehicles were traveling 86 mph on the street, which has a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

According to the release, Ronney Jason Berge, 25, was allegedly one of the drivers involved.

His niece, 6, was sitting on a booster seat while he was allegedly racing, police say.

The girl’s mother later arrived at the scene to take her daughter back into her care.

Berge was charged with abandoning or endangering a child and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

He posted the $5,000 bond and was released on Thursday, according to online jail records.