El Paso man charged with NMSU rape

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is facing several charges with an alleged sexual assault on the New Mexico State University Campus.

Christian Estrada, 24, is charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Penetration, False Imprisonment, and Battery. He was arrested in El Paso and extradited to Dona Ana County on Friday, where he is initially being held without bond.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, Estrada met his victim while she was working as a bartender in El Paso. On the evening of Sunday, October 27, the victim finished her shift in El Paso and drove back to NMSU with her roommate and a friend.

Estrada was invited over by the victim, however, she alleges he appeared intoxicated and possibly under the influence of narcotics. The victim alleged that Estrada pushed himself onto her and assaulted her inside her campus apartment.

The victim immediately went to the Campus Health and Wellness Center after the alleged assault. The results of her medical exam showed clear signs of an assault according to documents obtained by KTSM.

Court documents state Estrada stated he’d taken an Uber to NMSU from El Paso and had taken a “Blue Rhino” male enhancement pill prior to going to the victim’s apartment. He told investigators contact with the victim was consensual, but authorities stated there were inconsistencies with his story.

An arrest warrant was issued for Estrada’s arrest on November 7. He was taken into custody in El Paso on November 13 before being extradited this week.

The victim has been moved from her campus residence and has requested a restraining order against Estrada according to court documents.