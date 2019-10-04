El Paso man charged in second sexual assault of a child case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man arrested earlier this year now has two charges of sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

Eduardo Alvarado, 32, was under investigation following a traffic stop on July 31 in which a minor occupant of a black PT Cruiser made an “outcry” to help another minor who was not at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned that Alvarado was allegedly soliciting a 15-year-old online for sex.

Police then asked anyone who may be a witness or know another victim to come forward. On Friday police announced in a news release that Alvarado had an additional charge and his bond had been boosted to $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 915-212-0382.