El Paso man arrested with Juarez teenager on drug charges in Lincoln, Neb.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was allegedly busted with more than 140 grams of methamphetamine while riding in a car with a Juarez teenager on July 18 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Castorena, 47, was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to deliver, evading drug tax and using a minor to distribute a controlled substance.

According to KLKN-TV, Castorena was originally pulled over for following another vehicle too close. As the deputy began talking to Castorena and his passenger, they suspected criminal activity and searched the vehicle.

Deputies found meth and discovered his passenger Daniel Antonio Hernandez, 17, was from Juarez, Mexico, the TV station reported

Court records show Castorena has not been released and has ha $250,000 bond.