El Paso man arrested on child pornography charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Pasoan was arrested earlier this week by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on charges of child pornography.

John Wesley Matthews was arrested at his home on charges of possessing, receiving and distributing material involving the sexual exploitation of children.

Matthews had a hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court, and a preliminary and detention hearing is scheduled for Monday that will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Hanna.

The investigation was carried out under HSI’s “Operation Predator,” which is an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators and exploitation. Operation Predator was launched in 2003 and has arrested more than 25,000 individuals since its inception for crimes against children that include the production and distribution of material that exploits children online, traveling overseas for sex with minors and sex trafficking of children.

“Innocent children are irreparably harmed in the production of child pornography, and individuals who distribute such revolting material continue to victimize them,” said Erik P. Breitzke, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “Protecting the most innocent members of our society is a top priority for HSI and we will not relent in our efforts to take child predators off our streets by putting them where they belong — behind bars.”

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the U.S. and Canada, callers should dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users can call TTY 802-872-6196.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.