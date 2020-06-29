El Paso man arrested in ‘accidental’ shooting that killed infant, sheriff’s office says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man wanted in connection with an “accidental” shooting that killed an infant was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Jesse David Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody Monday by the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Fugitive Apprehension Unit. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond, a news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were flagged down on June 18 in the 700 block of Ascencion Road. A 10-month-old child with a gunshot wound was being taken to the hospital in a vehicle. Deputies administered first-aid and called an ambulance.

The child died two and a half hours later, the sheriff’s office said.

Gonzalez was found to be responsible according to an investigation. On June 20, Sheriff’s Investigators released that the shooting was most likely accidental.

He is now facing manslaughter charges.