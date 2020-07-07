El Paso man arrested for vehicle burglary; reminder to keep your cars locked

1  of  2
Crime

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Sheriff’s Office have arrested and booked a man for Burglary of a Vehicle.

Luis Alfredo Urbina, 25, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $2,500 bond.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators found Urbina with property belonging to a victim who reported the crime back on July 2, 2020. When called out to the 7100 block of Doniphan in Canutillo, deputies noticed the victim’s vehicle had been burglarized.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends locking your vehicle and to take the keys with you. Remember to close all windows and take or hide any valuables within the vehicle.

