EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 21-year-old man was recently arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop conducted on Thursday, July 27 in Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop at the 100 block of S. Piedras, and as officers were approaching the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from it.

Further investigation revealed that Jonathan Lerma, 21, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, had cocaine and a Taurus Milennium (handgun) in the vehicle.

Lerma was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon with a $1,000 bond, and possession of a controlled substance with a $1,000 bond.

Police say Lerma was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.