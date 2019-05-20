El Paso man arrested for online solicitation of a minor, police say

EPPD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - A 19-year-old from El Paso allegedly tried to talk to two boys with intent to try to have sex, the El Paso Police Department said.

Elijah Dshon Mendez, 19, is facing a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age following his arrested at about 11:38 a.m. on May 17 in the 4500 block of Sun Valley, police said in a news release.

Mendez was allegedly talking to two boys, ages 11 and 12, through the internet and the parents of the boys, who do not know each other, reported the suspicious activity.

The Internet Crimes Against Children unit began investigating the case and found that Mendez allegedly knew the victim's age and was still talking to them. He then arrived at the police operation "with intent to engage in sexual intercourse with one of the victims," police said.

Mendez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $50,000.

"The ICAC unit would like to remind parents to always monitor their children’s social media activities," police said in a news release.