EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched on August 14, at approximately 11 p.m. to conduct a welfare check to the intersection of Woodrow Beam and Kenworthy.

Officers found a man who fell asleep on the wheel at a traffic light and when officers arrived, saw a truck with the engine running and stopped with the green light on at the intersection.

Report says the officers approached and observed the driver of the truck, 46-year-old John Hernandez, slouched over towards the passenger side. They attempted to wake up Hernandez by knocking on the window, but he did not wake up, officers proceeded to make entry into the truck.

An investigation was conducted which resulted in Hernandez being placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for the offense of Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or more, and under a bond of $50,000.

