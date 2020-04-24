El Paso man arrested for allegedly stealing a truck and leading police on a chase in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police officers arrested a forty-year-old man who is accused of stealing a truck and leading police on a chase throughout a neighborhood in central El Paso.

Police arrested Philip Sandoval on Wednesday. He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest. Authorities also said that more charges are pending.

According to the El Paso Police Department, on Wednesday at around 5:45 p.m., officers reported to an incident at the 7-11 located on 6200 Gateway East.

Investigators said a woman at the 7-11 told the officers that a man jumped into her truck while she was at the gas pumps and drove off.

According to EPPD, the woman suffered injuries when the man drove off as she was holding the door handle.

Units who responded to the report found the stolen truck parked at a residence at the 4600 block of Rosa.

Authorities said Central patrol officers were assisted by troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The officers and troopers contained the area and placed the suspect under arrest after a chase through the neighborhood.

The victim’s purse and a handgun that was taken from the stolen vehicle were recovered inside the offender’s residence, according to EPPD.

Sandoval was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.