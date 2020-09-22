El Paso man arrested for allegedly setting fire to utility pole

EL PASO, Texas — A man was arrested Friday for setting fire to a utility pole, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

David Anaya, 36, was arrested Friday after an investigation by El Paso Fire Marshal’s officials, with the assistance of the El Paso Police Department.

El Paso Fire Department crews on Friday responded to a fire at the 8100 block of Alameda Avenue, where they extinguished a fire involving communications utility poles.

The damage to the utility equipment is estimated to be more than $25,000 at this time.

The Fire Marshal’s Office charged Anaya with criminal mischief. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and is being held on a $25,000 bond.