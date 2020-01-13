El Paso man arrested for allegedly having thousands of child pornography images

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly having thousands of child pornography files on several storage devices.

Chad Michael Redenius, of the 10000 block of Galveston, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of possession of child pornography. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail under bonds totaling $300,000.

Police said they found “several thousand pornographic images of children” on several media storage devices inside his home. Redenius was already a registered sex offender.

Detectives were working off a tip they received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.