El Paso man arrested for 10 vehicle burglaries, all within walking distance of his home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 29-year-old man from El Paso was arrested for 10 burglaries that date back to June 2020, with the most recent burglary occurring on March 2.

Chibuike Joseph Uke was first booked on two burglary of vehicle charges on March 4 and then rebooked on March 9 on the additional 8 charges.

All 10 burglaries were of vehicles, which all occurred in neighborhoods in West El Paso. According to the El Paso Police Department, Westside TAC officers obtained surveillance footage from scenes of the burglaries, where Uke was seen wearing the same clothes in each incident.

EPPD said Uke lives within a close distance of where each burglary occurred and the burglaries occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

