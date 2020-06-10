El Paso man arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend, daughter

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man is accused of attacking his girlfriend and her daughter, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged assault happened on Sunday in the 14900 block of White Tail Deer, according to a news release.

Deputies said Daniel Oporto, 32, was visiting his girlfriend when he assaulted her and injured his girlfriend’s daughter in the process.

Oporto fled the scene before deputies arrived at the residence. They were able to locate Oporto at his residence on June 9 and they took him into custody.

Oporto is being held on a $50,000 bond. No further details are available at this time.

