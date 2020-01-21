El Paso man allegedly tried to crash into Special Agents’ vehicle, DPS says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man is in jail after an alleged “road rage” incident with Special Agents on Monday.

A Texas Department of Public Safety news release said Michael Donald Bingham, 28, allegedly tried to cause a car crash and then led agents on a chase once he realized they were law enforcement.

The incident began at about 1:30 p.m. as Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division were driving in an unmarked unit. A black Dodge car pulled up next to the agents and began “yelling, making obscene hand gestures and verbal threats” near the corner of Montana and Copia, the release said.

“The Special Agents first thought the individual was exhibiting ‘road rage’ but quickly determined the subject was intentionally attempting to not only threaten, but assault the agents with his vehicle,” a DPS news release said. “The subject then drove in front of the Special Agents slamming on breaks skidding the vehicle in an attempt to cause the Special Agents to collide with his vehicle.”

The agents then identified themselves by yelling, holding up their badges and turning on the vehicle’s emergency lights. The Dodge car then tried to flee the agents’ pursuit, which later included the El Paso Police Department, DPS Troopers and Texas DPS Aircraft.

The car pulled into a home in the 9200 block of Rex and a man ran inside.

“The suspect continued to exhibit threatening and psychotic behavior yelling nonsensical statements to law enforcement that were surrounding the residence,” the release said. “The suspect ultimately exited the front door of the residence and complied with officers’ orders, but began to actively resist and assault the officers when they attempted to handcuff the suspect.”

DPS said Bingham was arrested and charged with reckless driving, evading arrest and assaulting a public servant.