El Paso man allegedly had 17,000 images of child porn, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a warrant yielded more than 17,000 images.

Oscar Garcia, Jr, of the 5800 block of Batiste, is charged with one count of possession with intent to promote child pornography and 1 county of possession of child pornography. He was arrested on Friday afternoon after he turned himself in to police and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $40,000, a news release said.

Police said detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit executed search warrants at Garcia’s home and found several media storage devices containing either photos or videos of pornographic images involving children, all allegedly belonging to Garcia.

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.