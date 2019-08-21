El Paso man allegedly assaults, robs victims during ‘Letgo’ app meet-ups

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly robbing two people he arranged to meet through a popular “Letgo” resale app.

According to a news release, the separate incidents happened in July at the Mountain View Apartments located at 1500 Magruder.

Officials say Dominique Owens, 19, allegedly assaulted each of the victims and ran off with their property.

Neither of the victims were seriously injured, according to police.

Owens was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.

According to a news release, 54 e-commerce-related criminal cases were reported across the city in 2017.

Police recommend online buyers and sellers to arrange meet-ups at the lobby of the department’s five command centers located across the city.

Officials say the lobbies are under constant video surveillance, are well-lit, and are open 24 hours a day.

“The El Paso Police Department wants to minimize those engaging in e-commerce transactions from becoming victims of crime,” officials wrote in the release.