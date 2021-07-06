El Paso man accused of shooting at car in May road rage incident

Crime

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a May road rage incident.

On Friday, 30-year-old Denzell Bradley Williams was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $150,000.

According to the El Paso Police Department, on May 29, a 28-year-old man reported that Williams shot at the man and his car from a moving vehicle after a road rage incident that started at Pellicano Drive. The incident ended at the 1900 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Bullets struck the man’s vehicle as he traveled north on Zaragoza, however, he was not injured.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso business owners react to Instagram’s new ‘Black-owned’ label

BREAKING: Teen seriously injured in South-Central drive-by shooting

Local artist creates mural in New York City

Rollover crash injures one

Lost pets at the shelter

Dispelling immigration myths

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime