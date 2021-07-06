El Paso man accused of shooting at car in May road rage incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a May road rage incident.

On Friday, 30-year-old Denzell Bradley Williams was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on bonds totaling $150,000.

According to the El Paso Police Department, on May 29, a 28-year-old man reported that Williams shot at the man and his car from a moving vehicle after a road rage incident that started at Pellicano Drive. The incident ended at the 1900 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Bullets struck the man’s vehicle as he traveled north on Zaragoza, however, he was not injured.

