El Paso man accused of assaulting federal officer at Speaking Rock

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, assisted by Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribal Police Department, on Wednesday arrested an El Paso man who is accused of assaulting a federal officer.

Hilario Cadena, 40, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a federal officer on the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo Tribal Reservation.

According to the FBI, Tribal officers responded to a disturbance in front of the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center on Aug. 25.

When officers tried to intervene in the disturbance, Cadena resisted and displayed a large rock that could have been used to seriously hurt the officers.

Cadena was charged with one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he remains.

