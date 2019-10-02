El Paso magistrate judge arrested in Santa Fe, placed on adminstrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso magistrate judge was arrested last week in Santa Fe on suspicion of drunk driving and weapon charges.

Magistrate Ray Gutierrez was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility at about 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to jail records.

He was released on Tuesday and is facing charges of DUI, unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The El Paso County Council of Judges confirmed through a spokesman that Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.