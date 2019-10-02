El Paso magistrate judge arrested in Santa Fe, placed on adminstrative leave

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Santa Fe County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso magistrate judge was arrested last week in Santa Fe on suspicion of drunk driving and weapon charges.

Magistrate Ray Gutierrez was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility at about 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 28, according to jail records.

He was released on Tuesday and is facing charges of DUI, unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The El Paso County Council of Judges confirmed through a spokesman that Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave following the arrest.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime