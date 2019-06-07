El Paso ICE officers deport Canadian man who stalked Kendall Jenner

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in El Paso deported a Canadian man convicted twice of trespassing at the California home of model and reality star Kendall Jenner.

As KTSM reported, John Ford, 38, was arrested in Albuquerque in March before being held in El Paso.

Officers escorted Ford from El Paso to the Houston International Airport on Tuesday before he boarded a direct flight to Ontario, Canada.

Officials say the man had an expired non-immigrant B-2 visitor's visa, which was issued in March 2018 and gave him permission to be in the country for no longer than six months.

According to a news release, Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Ford after he was discovered in Jenner's swimming pool.

"We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man," a Kardashian-Jenner family spokesperson said following the arrest. "Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."

Investigators say Ford served time in jail for the two misdemeanor trespassing convictions. Jenner filed protection orders against Ford, which he violated by once again trespassing on her property.

Following the ICE arrest, Ford was processed and told to appear in front of a federal immigration judge, who ordered him to be removed from the U.S. on April 30.

"Removing potentially dangerous aliens who are unlawfully present in our country is of the highest priority for ICE, especially those who threaten the safety of Americans," said Corey A. Price, field office director for ICE ERO El Paso. "The swift action of our officers helped protect the Kardashian-Jenner family and future potential victims of John Ford."