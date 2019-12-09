El Paso FBI investigating suspicious flyers targeting young boys

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI Agents in El Paso are looking into a string of flyers that were posted in the area and on social media that appear to solicit young boys.

The flyers were allegedly posted by a truck driver who offers to drive young boys on the road for $100 a week.

The FBI says an arrest has been made in the case, however, investigators are asking you to call their office if you’ve seen the flyers.

The number to call is (915) 832-5000. The FBI says it doesn’t believe the flyers are related to human trafficking, but rather the solicitation of children.